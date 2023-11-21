231122-N-CV021-1065 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 22, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare to refuel a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) during a flight quarters in the East China Sea, Nov. 22. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.22.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 02:46 Photo ID: 8135501 VIRIN: 231122-N-CV021-1065 Resolution: 6491x4327 Size: 1.29 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a flight quarters in the East China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.