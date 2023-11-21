Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a flight quarters in the East China Sea [Image 1 of 5]

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a flight quarters in the East China Sea

    EAST CHINA SEA

    11.22.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231122-N-CV021-1074 EAST CHINA SEA (Nov. 22, 2023) Seaman Jesus Zamarripa, from Chicago, helps restow a hose after refueling a Sea Hawk helicopter (MH-60R) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a flight quarters in the East China Sea, Nov. 22. Rafael Peralta is forward deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 02:46
    Photo ID: 8135497
    VIRIN: 231122-N-CV021-1074
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 694.82 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a flight quarters in the East China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

