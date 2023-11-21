Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Royal Canadian Navy supply ship MV Asterix in the Sea of Japan

231121-N-CV021-1039 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 21, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Royal Canadian Navy supply ship MV Asterix in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 21. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 02:28
|Photo ID:
|8135494
|VIRIN:
|231121-N-CV021-1039
|Resolution:
|6268x4179
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
