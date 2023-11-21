Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with Royal Canadian Navy supply ship MV Asterix in the Sea of Japan

231121-N-CV021-1013 SEA OF JAPAN (Nov. 21, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Sebastian Wheeler, from San Francisco, back, and Fire Controlman 2nd Class Michael Pena, from Midland, Texas, front, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare to shoot a line at Royal Canadian Navy supply ship MV Asterix during a replenishment-at-sea in the Sea of Japan, Nov. 21. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

