Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy [Image 3 of 3]

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231114-N-CV021-1024 AT SEA (Nov. 14, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, Nov. 14. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Rafael Peralta is participating with the ROK Navy in MCSOFEX to strengthen interoperability and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Gerard Vios)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 02:07
    Photo ID: 8135489
    VIRIN: 231114-N-CV021-1024
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy
    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Rafael Peralta
    Command 7th Fleet

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT