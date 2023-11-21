Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy

231114-N-CV021-1024 AT SEA (Nov. 14, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a Maritime Counter Special Operations Exercise (MCSOFEX) with the Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy, Nov. 14. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. Rafael Peralta is participating with the ROK Navy in MCSOFEX to strengthen interoperability and training. (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman Tactical Helicopter 2nd Class Gerard Vios)

