Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron assemble fiberglass reinforcement polymer mat during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force or “Prime BEEF” training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 19, 2023. Fiberglass reinforcement polymer mats, also known as FRPs, are assembled to serve as an alternate runway to maintain flight operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities
