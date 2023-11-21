Tech. Sgt. Jeri Tern, left engineering assistant and Senior Airman Joseph Thomas, electrical systems journeyman, both from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, conduct water mitigation procedures in a simulated storm during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force or “Prime BEEF” training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 19, 2023. The training consisted of six different stations that prepared Airmen to deal with different aspects of rapid airfield damage recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities
