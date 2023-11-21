Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities [Image 5 of 6]

    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jeri Tern, left engineering assistant and Senior Airman Joseph Thomas, electrical systems journeyman, both from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, conduct water mitigation procedures in a simulated storm during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force or “Prime BEEF” training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 19, 2023. The training consisted of six different stations that prepared Airmen to deal with different aspects of rapid airfield damage recovery operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 00:38
    Photo ID: 8135420
    VIRIN: 231019-F-DU706-1647
    Resolution: 5765x3836
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities
    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities
    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities
    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities
    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities
    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    Prime BEEF
    8th CES
    INDOPACOM
    8th MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT