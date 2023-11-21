Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities

Tech. Sgt. Martin Ortiz, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems non-commissioned officer in charge, sprays water to simulate a storm during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force or “Prime BEEF” training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 19, 2023. Prime BEEF training allows the squadron to revisit areas of expertise that may be overlooked during larger operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

