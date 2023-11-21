Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities

Staff Sgt. Zachary Shipman, left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron water fuels maintenance system craftsman, instructs Airman 1st Class Sayaen Wells, 8th CES pest management journeyman, on procedures to operate a compact track loader during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force or “Prime BEEF” training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 19, 2023. Prime BEEF training is held monthly to ensure that Airmen with different ranks and skill sets understand foundational procedures necessary to establish support for emergency forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

