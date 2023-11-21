Airman 1st Class Kendrick Anderson, right, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration apprentice, instructs Airman 1st Class Andrew Rodriguez 8th CES power production journeyman, on procedures to operate a telehandler during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force or “Prime BEEF” training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 19, 2023. Prime BEEF training includes hands-on opportunities to provide Airmen with a foundational understanding of other jobs within the CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.22.2023 00:39 Photo ID: 8135406 VIRIN: 231019-F-DU706-1507 Resolution: 5635x3749 Size: 3.63 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.