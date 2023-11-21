Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities [Image 2 of 6]

    Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Kendrick Anderson, right, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration apprentice, instructs Airman 1st Class Andrew Rodriguez 8th CES power production journeyman, on procedures to operate a telehandler during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force or “Prime BEEF” training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 19, 2023. Prime BEEF training includes hands-on opportunities to provide Airmen with a foundational understanding of other jobs within the CES. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    Prime BEEF
    8th CES
    INDOPACOM
    8th MSG

