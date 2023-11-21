Staff Sgt. Skyler McColloch, center, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration craftsman, taxis Airman 1st Class Andrew Rodriguez, left, 8th CES power production journeyman, as he operates a telehandler during a Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force or “Prime BEEF” training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, October 19, 2023. Prime BEEF focuses on core competencies designed to leverage all 12 sections within the CES to establish, operate and maintain contingency air bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra)
Kunsan Airmen BEEF up capabilities
