Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Republic of Korea’s combat support ship Dae Cheong (AOE 58)

231115-N-CV021-1118 AT SEA (Nov. 15, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Republic of Korea’s combat support ship Dae Cheong (AOE 58), Nov. 15. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

