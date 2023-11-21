Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Republic of Korea’s combat support ship Dae Cheong (AOE 58) [Image 6 of 9]

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    231115-N-CV021-1118 AT SEA (Nov. 15, 2023) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Republic of Korea’s combat support ship Dae Cheong (AOE 58), Nov. 15. Rafael Peralta is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 23:51
    Photo ID: 8135392
    VIRIN: 231115-N-CV021-1118
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors aboard the USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) prepare to conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the Republic of Korea’s combat support ship Dae Cheong (AOE 58) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    USS Rafael Peralta
    DDG 115
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

