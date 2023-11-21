Joint Task Force-Red Hill Commander Provides Defueling Update to Commission on Water Resource Management Committee

Joint Task Force-Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade, left, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Mobilization Assistant to the Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Mark Hashimoto, middle, and Navy Region Hawaii/Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill Commander, U.S. Navy Adm. Steve Barnett provide a defueling update to members of the Commission on Water Resource Management committee at the Department of Land and Natural Resources Honolulu, Hawaii, Nov. 21, 2023. JTF-RH is in the fifth and final phase of its defueling plan, where JTF-RH along with Defense Logistics Agency Energy and Fleet Logistics Center Pearl Harbor, are safely defueling the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. This stage consists of defueling approximately 104 million gallons of fuel, with planned strategic pauses for safety checks, and transporting the fuel to various locations throughout the Pacific. JTF-RH continues to work in collaboration with state and federal regulators to ensure proper oversight throughout the defueling process. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. ZaBarr Jones)

