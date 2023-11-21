Camp Casey Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run

Camp Casey held their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K run at the Hanson Field House on Saturday, 18 Nov 2023. Participants included soldiers and civilians who work on base, who ran through parts of Camp Casey as well as Camp Hovey, and finished at the starting point near the Hanson Field House. The winner of the 5K event was SFC Shane Woods of 2-20 Field Artillery Battalion. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Bryson Walker)

