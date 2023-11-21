Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Casey Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run [Image 6 of 6]

    Camp Casey Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run

    CAMP CASEY, SOUTH KOREA

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Pvt. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Camp Casey held their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K run at the Hanson Field House on Saturday, 18 Nov 2023. Participants included soldiers and civilians who work on base, who ran through parts of Camp Casey as well as Camp Hovey, and finished at the starting point near the Hanson Field House. The winner of the 5K event was SFC Shane Woods of 2-20 Field Artillery Battalion. (U.S. Army photos by Pvt. Bryson Walker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 20:45
    Photo ID: 8135256
    VIRIN: 231118-A-BW769-5935
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: CAMP CASEY, KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run [Image 6 of 6], by PV2 Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Camp Casey Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run
    Camp Casey Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run
    Camp Casey Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run
    Camp Casey Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run
    Camp Casey Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run
    Camp Casey Thanksgiving Turkey Trot 5K Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    IMCOM-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT