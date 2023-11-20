Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Train for Aircraft Fires aboard USS Boxer [Image 5 of 5]

    Sailors Train for Aircraft Fires aboard USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Sailors assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) fight a simulated fire on a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a flight deck aircraft fire drill aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 17, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    Fire
    15th MEU
    Crash and Salvage
    Navy
    Marines
    Naval Integration

