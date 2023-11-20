Sailors Train for Aircraft Fires aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Tyler Holmes, left, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Zachery Benton, both crash and salvage crewman assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), prepare to fight a simulated fire on a Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a flight deck aircraft fire drill aboard Boxer in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 17, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

