USAG Chaplain Lunch

United States Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Chaplain office hosted a Thanksgiving Spiritual Readiness Luncheon at the Camp Casey Warriors Club, Nov. 16. USAG Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. William J. Fritzinger, and Deputy to the Garrison Commander Dr. Irv Taylor were in attendance. Chaplain Scott P. King opened the event with a speech, on what Thanksgiving is about and how soldiers can us this time to reflect and think about what they have to be thankful for. Following the opening speech was a thanksgiving style lunch and closing remarks from the Garrison Chaplain.

