U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit move packaged meals onto the flight deck of the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 11, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.12.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 18:11 Photo ID: 8135045 VIRIN: 231112-M-YF186-1221 Resolution: 6661x3747 Size: 2.74 MB Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, On Deck: VMM-165 Maneuvers the Force while Underway [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.