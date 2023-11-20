Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    On Deck: VMM-165 Maneuvers the Force while Underway

    On Deck: VMM-165 Maneuvers the Force while Underway

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, offload an MV-22B Osprey during a fly-on of aircraft and personnel onto the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 12, 2023. The 15th MEU is currently embarked aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 18:11
    VIRIN: 231112-M-YF186-1177
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, On Deck: VMM-165 Maneuvers the Force while Underway, by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    15th MEU
    Flight Operations
    Navy
    Aviation
    Naval Integration

