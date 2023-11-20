Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident [Image 2 of 2]

    Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident

    ELMER’S ISLAND, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office and Forefront Emergency Management members conduct wildlife surveys and shoreline inspections with no visible impacts at Elmer’s Island, Louisiana, Nov. 21, 2023. A Unified Command composed of the Coast Guard, Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC, and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office is coordinating measures to assess, contain and mitigate the impact of the spill. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 17:52
    TAGS

    USCG
    Coast Guard
    LOSCO
    LDWF
    Forefront
    MPOG11015

