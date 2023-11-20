Unified Command monitors, responds to MPOG11015 incident

Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office and Forefront Emergency Management members conduct wildlife surveys and shoreline inspections with no visible impacts at Elmer’s Island, Louisiana, Nov. 21, 2023. A Unified Command composed of the Coast Guard, Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC, and the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office is coordinating measures to assess, contain and mitigate the impact of the spill. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

