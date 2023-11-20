A U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party Airman assigned to the 14th Air Support Operations Squadron, calls for fire from a F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, at Air Force Dare Bombing Range, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2023, for Exercise Razor Talon 24-1. RT-24 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 17:48 Photo ID: 8135032 VIRIN: 231116-F-FM551-3828 Resolution: 3590x5395 Size: 12.23 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.