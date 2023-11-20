Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es [Image 8 of 11]

    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle, assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, flies over Air Force Dare Bombing Range, North Carolina, Nov. 16, 2023, for Exercise Razor Talon 24-1. RT-24 is an agile combat employment focused exercise, designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 8135029
    VIRIN: 231116-F-FM551-3742
    Resolution: 6278x4185
    Size: 18.07 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es
    14th ASOS conducts CAS with F-15Es
    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es
    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es
    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es
    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es
    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es
    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es
    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es
    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es
    14th ASOS conducts CAS training with F-15Es

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    ACC
    1CTCS
    F-15E
    Razor Talon 24-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT