Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Chaplain visits JFO and RFO in Hawaii [Image 2 of 2]

    USACE Chaplain visits JFO and RFO in Hawaii

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Chaplain Col. Geoff Bailey speaks to members of the Joint Field Office, Nov 20, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Bailey is visiting members of the Joint Field Office in Honolulu and the Recovery Field Office in Kehei. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 16:59
    Photo ID: 8134910
    VIRIN: 231120-A-PA223-1004
    Resolution: 1600x1067
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Chaplain visits JFO and RFO in Hawaii [Image 2 of 2], by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Chaplain visits JFO and RFO in Hawaii
    USACE Chaplain visits JFO and RFO in Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    chaplain
    Honolulu District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT