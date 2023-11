Miss Mississippi Base Tour

Vivian O’Neal, Miss Mississippi 2023, and her father, Dr. Anthony O’Neal, watch a demonstration from Victor, 81st Security Forces Squadron military working dog, during their tour at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 20, 2023. The Mississippi native toured Keesler to gain a better understanding of daily operations so she can better represent the state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

