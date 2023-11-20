Vivian O’Neal, Miss Mississippi 2023, and her father, Dr. Anthony O’Neal, tour a C-130 J Hercules during their visit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 20, 2023. The Mississippi Native toured Keesler to gain a better understanding of daily operations so she can better represent the state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8134881
|VIRIN:
|231120-F-TI822-1043
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|13.1 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Miss Mississippi Base Tour [Image 10 of 10], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT