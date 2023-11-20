Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Miss Mississippi Base Tour [Image 2 of 10]

    Miss Mississippi Base Tour

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Vivian O’Neal, Miss Mississippi 2023, and her father, Dr. Anthony O’Neal, tour a C-130 J Hercules during their visit at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 20, 2023. The Mississippi native toured Keesler to gain a better understanding of daily operations so she can better represent the state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 16:53
    Photo ID: 8134880
    VIRIN: 231120-F-TI822-1058
    Resolution: 4000x6000
    Size: 13.98 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Miss Mississippi Base Tour

