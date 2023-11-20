Fort Leonard Wood inducts 21 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony

Sgt. Bridget Olenik, 399th Army Band, pauses under the ceremonial archway during an NCO induction ceremony Friday in Abrams Theater, where 21 NCOs from across the installation were welcomed into the NCO Corps.

