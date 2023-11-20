Sgt. Bridget Olenik, 399th Army Band, pauses under the ceremonial archway during an NCO induction ceremony Friday in Abrams Theater, where 21 NCOs from across the installation were welcomed into the NCO Corps.
|Date Taken:
|11.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 15:27
|Photo ID:
|8134710
|VIRIN:
|231117-A-SZ333-6544
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leonard Wood inducts 21 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT