Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Leonard Wood inducts 21 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Leonard Wood inducts 21 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Brian Hill 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. Bridget Olenik, 399th Army Band, pauses under the ceremonial archway during an NCO induction ceremony Friday in Abrams Theater, where 21 NCOs from across the installation were welcomed into the NCO Corps.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 15:27
    Photo ID: 8134710
    VIRIN: 231117-A-SZ333-6544
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Leonard Wood inducts 21 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Brian Hill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Leonard Wood inducts 21 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony
    Fort Leonard Wood inducts 21 Soldiers into NCO Corps during ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort leonard wood

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT