Headwaters Highlights: How the real estate office powers Pittsburgh District’s federal lands mission

Matthew Opsitos, a realty specialist in the Real Estate office for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, poses for a portrait at the district office in Pittsburgh, Nov. 20, 2023.



The Real Estate office handles the day-to-day technical aspects of managing property for the Pittsburgh District. Their work includes appraisals, acquisition, land condemnation, legal descriptions, mapping, title work, licenses, permits, boundary disputes, compliance reviews and more. The district also manages more than 1,900 land leases known as outgrants for recreational and other public purposes.



(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

