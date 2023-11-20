Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Headwaters Highlights: How the real estate office powers Pittsburgh District’s federal lands mission [Image 3 of 5]

    Headwaters Highlights: How the real estate office powers Pittsburgh District’s federal lands mission

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Jeff Horneman, the deputy chief of the Real Estate office for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District, poses for a portrait at the district office in Pittsburgh, Nov. 20, 2023.

    The Real Estate office handles the day-to-day technical aspects of managing property for the Pittsburgh District. Their work includes appraisals, acquisition, land condemnation, legal descriptions, mapping, title work, licenses, permits, boundary disputes, compliance reviews and more. The district also manages more than 1,900 land leases known as outgrants for recreational and other public purposes.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District photo by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

