    Exercise Razor Talon 24.1 Kicks Off [Image 3 of 3]

    Exercise Razor Talon 24.1 Kicks Off

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft pilot, assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, conducts a post flight inspection during Exercise Razor Talon 24-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., November 13, 2023. RT-24 is an Agile Combat Employment focused exercise designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing and integrate with mobility air assets to deliver combat air power all while operating from austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

    1CTCS
    Razor Talon 24.1

