U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft pilot, assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, conducts a post flight inspection during Exercise Razor Talon 24-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., November 13, 2023. RT-24 is an Agile Combat Employment focused exercise designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing and integrate with mobility air assets to deliver combat air power all while operating from austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 15:27
|Photo ID:
|8134688
|VIRIN:
|231113-F-CQ002-1155
|Resolution:
|5861x3900
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Razor Talon 24.1 Kicks Off [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Taylor Crul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
