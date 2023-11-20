Exercise Razor Talon 24.1 Kicks Off

A U.S. Air Force Crew Chief, assigned to the 4 Maintenance Group at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, guides a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft pilot, assigned to the 335th Fighter Squadron at SJAFB, N.C., into position on the runway during Exercise Razor Talon 24-1 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., November 13, 2023. RT-24 is an Agile Combat Employment focused exercise designed to test the 4th Fighter Wing’s ability to operate as a lead wing and integrate with mobility air assets to deliver combat air power all while operating from austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Crul)

