    FRCSW at Fleet Week [Image 3 of 3]

    FRCSW at Fleet Week

    CORONADO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2023

    Photo by Maria Rachel Melchor 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Emily Escalante, FRCSW STEM coordinator, demonstrates the electrifying Van De Graaff generator to curious students at Fleet Week San Diego.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 13:53
    Photo ID: 8134331
    VIRIN: 231108-O-NW381-2222
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 928.15 KB
    Location: CORONADO, CA, US
    This work, FRCSW at Fleet Week [Image 3 of 3], by Maria Rachel Melchor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FLEET WEEK
    NAVAIR
    FRCSW
    COMFRC

