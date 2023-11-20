Let's give a shout-out to Airman 1st Class De’Nyzia Baker from the 81st Medical Group for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|11.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 10:47
|Photo ID:
|8133785
|VIRIN:
|231115-F-TI822-1002
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.67 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior of the Week [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
