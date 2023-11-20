Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week [Image 5 of 5]

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give a shout-out to Airman 1st Class De’Nyzia Baker from the 81st Medical Group for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

