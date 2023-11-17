Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Native American Heritage Month [Image 2 of 5]

    National Native American Heritage Month

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing deputy commander, gives his opening remarks during the National Native American Heritage Month proclamation signing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 14, 2023. National Native American Heritage Month is celebrated throughout November by paying tribute to the rich history and traditions of Native Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 10:47
    Photo ID: 8133777
    VIRIN: 231114-F-TI822-1007
    Resolution: 4481x2987
    Size: 7.5 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Native American Heritage Month [Image 5 of 5], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Native American Heritage Month
    National Native American Heritage Month
    National Native American Heritage Month
    National Native American Heritage Month
    Warrior of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Native American Heritage Month
    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT