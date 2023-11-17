U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Allen, 81st Training Wing deputy commander, gives his opening remarks during the National Native American Heritage Month proclamation signing at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Nov. 14, 2023. National Native American Heritage Month is celebrated throughout November by paying tribute to the rich history and traditions of Native Americans. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

Date Taken: 11.14.2023
Location: BILOXI, MS, US