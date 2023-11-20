U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Jones, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron team member, lets a M240B machine gun cool down after shooting blank rounds during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. During the 569th USFPS annual training event, members used a variety of weapon systems to become familiar with them and how they function during exercise combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 07:05
|Photo ID:
|8133446
|VIRIN:
|231107-F-JM042-1511
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|16.89 MB
|Location:
|RASMTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 569 USFPS: Training for the future, by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT