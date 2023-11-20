569 USFPS: Training for the future

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jake Jones, 569th United States Forces Police Squadron team member, lets a M240B machine gun cool down after shooting blank rounds during a training exercise at the Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023. During the 569th USFPS annual training event, members used a variety of weapon systems to become familiar with them and how they function during exercise combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

