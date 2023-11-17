Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning

Kaiserslautern Military Community leaders salute a wreath at a German Nation Day of Mourning ceremony at the Cemetery of Honor in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. The KMC leaders gathered to pay their respects to the service members and civilians who have lost their lives during war. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
