Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning

Representatives of the Kaiserslautern Military Community pose for a photo at a German National Day of Mourning ceremony at the Cemetery of Honor in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Members of the KMC attended the event to honor the lives of service members and civilians killed due to war, and strengthen ties with the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

