    Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning [Image 3 of 5]

    Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    People gather at the Cemetery of Honor for the 2023 German National Day of Mourning in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. The German National Day of Mourning honors those who lost their lives in war and violent oppression around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 07:02
    Photo ID: 8133435
    VIRIN: 231119-F-JM042-1121
    Resolution: 6048x3012
    Size: 17.13 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Germany
    National Day of Mourning
    Volkstrauertag
    silent day

