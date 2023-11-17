Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning

People gather at the Cemetery of Honor for the 2023 German National Day of Mourning in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. The German National Day of Mourning honors those who lost their lives in war and violent oppression around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

