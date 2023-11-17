Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning

Andreas Braun, pastoral counselor and representative of the Catholic Church speaks at a German Nation Day of Mourning ceremony at the Cemetery of Honor in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Braun spoke about how kindness and tolerance should be embraced by all to avoid death and suffering caused by war and oppression. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

