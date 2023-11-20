Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, speaks at a German Nation Day of Mourning ceremony at the Cemetery of Honor in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Volkstrauertag, also known as the German National Day of Mourning or “silent day,” was established in 1922 to honor the lives lost in World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.1936
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 07:02
|Photo ID:
|8133427
|VIRIN:
|231119-F-JM042-1076
|Resolution:
|4181x3590
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT