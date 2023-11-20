Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, speaks at a German Nation Day of Mourning ceremony at the Cemetery of Honor in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Volkstrauertag, also known as the German National Day of Mourning or “silent day,” was established in 1922 to honor the lives lost in World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.21.1936 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 07:02 Photo ID: 8133427 VIRIN: 231119-F-JM042-1076 Resolution: 4181x3590 Size: 7.64 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.