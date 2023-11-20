Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning [Image 1 of 5]

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.21.1936

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Beate Kimmel, Lord Mayor of Kaiserslautern, speaks at a German Nation Day of Mourning ceremony at the Cemetery of Honor in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nov. 19, 2023. Volkstrauertag, also known as the German National Day of Mourning or “silent day,” was established in 1922 to honor the lives lost in World War I. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 11.21.1936
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kaiserslautern hosts Day of Mourning [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    National Day of Mourning
    Volkstrauertag
    silent day

