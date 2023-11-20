CNO and MCPON visit Guam

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti receives a helicopter tour over Guam during her visit, Nov. 21. Franchetti and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea visited Naval Base Guam to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

