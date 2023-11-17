Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO and MCPON visit Guam [Image 1 of 12]

    CNO and MCPON visit Guam

    GUAM

    11.20.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Amanda Gray 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti visits Sailors assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 (VUP-19) while visiting Naval Base Guam, Nov. 21. Franchetti and Honea visited Naval Base Guam to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 06:59
