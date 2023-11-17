CNO and MCPON visit Guam

U.S. NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 21, 2023) – Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti visits Sailors assigned to Unmanned Patrol Squadron 19 (VUP-19) while visiting Naval Base Guam, Nov. 21. Franchetti and Honea visited Naval Base Guam to engage with Sailors and Navy leadership to highlight Franchetti's priority of strengthening the Navy team. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Amanda R. Gray)

