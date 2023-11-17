Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC 1CAB participate in 3ID Birthday PT Session [Image 9 of 9]

    HHC 1CAB participate in 3ID Birthday PT Session

    POLAND

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Spc. Valesia Gaines 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    On November 21, 2023 HHC, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade participated in the 3rd Infantry Division’s Birthday PT session. Happy 106th Birthday 3ID! Rock of the Marne!

    (Photos by U.S. Army 1SG Frank Bailey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 06:54
    Photo ID: 8133412
    VIRIN: 231121-A-CC161-1009
    Location: PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC 1CAB participate in 3ID Birthday PT Session [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Valesia Gaines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3ID
    Archangels
    1CAB
    Rock of the Marne
    Above the First

