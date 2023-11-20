Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW [Image 6 of 6]

    Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.16.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jason Cochran 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, Third Air Force command chief, left, presents a coin to Mollie Bednarowski, 501st Combat Support Wing civil engineer transformation specialist, England, Nov. 16, 2023. Cates and other members of 3rd AF leadership participated in an immersion tour, during which they recognized outstanding performers within the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

