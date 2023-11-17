Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Hinsey, 501st Combat Support Wing staff agencies senior enlisted leader, left, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, Third Air Force command chief, center, about Mollie Bednarowski’s, 501st CSW wing civil engineer transformation specialist, outstanding performance at RAF Alconbury, England, Nov. 16, 2023. Cates and other members of 3rd AF leadership participated in an immersion tour, during which they recognized outstanding performers within the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

