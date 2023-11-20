U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, Third Air Force command chief, left, presents a coin to Mollie Bednarowski, 501st Combat Support Wing civil engineer transformation specialist, England, Nov. 16, 2023. Cates and other members of 3rd AF leadership participated in an immersion tour, during which they recognized outstanding performers within the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 06:06
|Photo ID:
|8133395
|VIRIN:
|231116-F-BW249-1044
|Resolution:
|7466x4770
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT