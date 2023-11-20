U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie Cates, Third Air Force command chief, left, presents a coin to Tech. Sgt. Lawrence Turnbull, 501st Combat Support Wing contracting office representative, at RAF Alconbury, England, Nov. 16, 2023. Cates and other members of 3rd AF leadership participated in an immersion tour, during which they recognized outstanding performers within the 501st Combat Support Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jason W. Cochran)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 06:06 Photo ID: 8133391 VIRIN: 231116-F-BW249-1028 Resolution: 7390x5069 Size: 5.57 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Third AF leadership visits 501st CSW [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.