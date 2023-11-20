Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider participate in the Marne Birthday Fitness Challenge in Powidz, Poland, Nov 21, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division was organized on November 21, 1917, for service in World War I and deployed as a member of the American Expeditionary Force to Europe, where the Division earned its name as the "Rock of the Marne," when surrounding units retreated, the 3rd Infantry Division remained. The Division has a rich and storied history, having fought during two world wars, the Korean War, the Cold War, and the War on Terrorism. These Soldiers are deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations and to deter adversaries in the European theater.

