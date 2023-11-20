U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment take a group photo with the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders and mascot, Blue, during the halftime of the JMRC Turkey Bowl at Hohenfels, Germany, Nov 20, 2023. The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders visited 8 military bases in 10 days to meet Soldiers and their Families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.21.2023 05:56 Photo ID: 8133359 VIRIN: 231120-A-HV404-4124 Resolution: 5168x3448 Size: 0 B Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JMRC Turkey Bowl, by SPC Leonard Beckett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.