U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment take a group photo with the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders and mascot, Blue, during the halftime of the JMRC Turkey Bowl at Hohenfels, Germany, Nov 20, 2023. The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders visited 8 military bases in 10 days to meet Soldiers and their Families.
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 05:56
|Photo ID:
|8133359
|VIRIN:
|231120-A-HV404-4124
|Resolution:
|5168x3448
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JMRC Turkey Bowl, by SPC Leonard Beckett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
