    JMRC Turkey Bowl

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.19.2023

    Photo by Spc. Leonard Beckett 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment take a group photo with the Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders and mascot, Blue, during the halftime of the JMRC Turkey Bowl at Hohenfels, Germany, Nov 20, 2023. The Indianapolis Colts Cheerleaders visited 8 military bases in 10 days to meet Soldiers and their Families.

    TAGS

    NFL
    Indianapolis Colts
    JMRC
    StrongerTogether

