Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition [Image 5 of 9]

    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Demetrysean Lewis 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Vasilli Eaton, a unit supply specialist assigned to 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade's Task Force Provider does air squats in the Marne Birthday Fitness Challenge in Powidz, Poland, Nov 21, 2023. The 3rd Infantry Division was organized on November 21, 1917, for service in World War I and deployed as a member of the American Expeditionary Force to Europe, where the Division earned its name as the "Rock of the Marne," when surrounding units retreated, the 3rd Infantry Division remained. The Division has a rich and storied history, having fought during two world wars, the Korean War, the Cold War, and the War on Terrorism. These Soldiers are deployed as part of a rotation of forces to Poland to support multinational training and operations and to deter adversaries in the European theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 05:53
    Photo ID: 8133354
    VIRIN: 151117-A-CJ193-1080
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 17.11 MB
    Location: POWIDZ, PL
    Hometown: FORT STEWART, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Demetrysean Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition
    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition
    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition
    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition
    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition
    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition
    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition
    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition
    Powidz US Soldiers celebrate Marne's Birthday with a physical fitness competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    3ID Rock of the Marne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT